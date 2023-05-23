Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,758,000 after buying an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,552 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,570,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 94,415 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

