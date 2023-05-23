Energi Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $113,325.66 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00038660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,878,141 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.