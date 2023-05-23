Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 4th Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises approximately 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Energizer were worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Energizer by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 55,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,432. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

