Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Stephen P. Marsh Acquires 2,473 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

EFSC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 197,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

