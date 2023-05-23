Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.
