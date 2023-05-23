ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $225.20 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00007679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $225.20 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.10465174 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,811,728.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

