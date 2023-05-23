Everdome (DOME) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Everdome has a market cap of $23.90 million and $908,507.80 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

