Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $66.62 million and $1.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

