Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $164.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,454.93. The stock had a trading volume of 260,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,780.40 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,573.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,499.96.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.76 by $3.36. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.88.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

