Evoke Wealth LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 753.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,608 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 611,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.