Evoke Wealth LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,244 shares during the quarter. Doximity accounts for about 0.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Doximity worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $4,276,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,805,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after buying an additional 829,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,723. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

