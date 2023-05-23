Evoke Wealth LLC Has $35.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 186,775.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 1.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.09. 28,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $197.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

