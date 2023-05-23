Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.75. 2,175,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

