Evoke Wealth LLC Has $68.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $68,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,735,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,286,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311,753. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

