Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 9,055 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 538,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 1,177,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

