Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.12. 19,361,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,301,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

