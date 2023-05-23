Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 525,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,524. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.35 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.