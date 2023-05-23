Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance
Shares of FAIR remained flat at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,875. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
