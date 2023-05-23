Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

Shares of FAIR remained flat at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,875. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

