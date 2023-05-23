Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 388,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,397. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $116.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

