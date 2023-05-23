Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.54.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 388,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,397. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $116.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.