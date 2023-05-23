Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Nixon Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 8.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 383,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

