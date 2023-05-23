Financial Survey: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrightSpire Capital and Two Harbors Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60 Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.12%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 6.12 $45.79 million $0.10 59.91 Two Harbors Investment -$101.86 million -11.80 $220.24 million ($3.31) -3.76

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Two Harbors Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 8.55% 8.92% 2.38% Two Harbors Investment -65.85% 12.08% 1.38%

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.3%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 800.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment pays out -72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Two Harbors Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

