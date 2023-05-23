Financial Survey: HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) versus B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.41 -$13.23 million N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $41.51 million 0.36 $1.28 million $0.23 11.26

Risk and Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 3.08% 8.09% 4.55%

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

