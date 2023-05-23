First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 48,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,198. The company has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

