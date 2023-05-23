First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HISF)

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HISF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

