First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,383. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $429,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

