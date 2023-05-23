First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 73,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

