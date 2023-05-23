First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 156,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

