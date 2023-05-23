FiscalNote (NOTE) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.47 FiscalNote Competitors $3.86 billion $76.52 million -18.37

FiscalNote’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 FiscalNote Competitors 791 4793 10176 259 2.62

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FiscalNote and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FiscalNote presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 321.88%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.87%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% FiscalNote Competitors -39.67% -167.31% -5.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FiscalNote beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

