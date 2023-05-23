Fithian LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fithian LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.7% of Fithian LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $198.76. 642,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average of $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

