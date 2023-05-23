Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $72.02

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $67.72. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 321 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

