Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $72.02

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $67.72. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 321 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $633.88 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 3.16%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
