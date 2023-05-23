Forum Private Client Group LLC Buys 3,175 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 953,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,463. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

