Forum Private Client Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,861,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,260,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

