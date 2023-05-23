Forum Private Client Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,562,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 83,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,999. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

