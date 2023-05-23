Forum Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Forum Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. 416,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,879. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.