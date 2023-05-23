Forum Private Client Group LLC Sells 13,168 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Forum Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.6% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,219 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.