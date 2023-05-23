Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

