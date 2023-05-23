Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 40,724 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.61% of DXC Technology worth $458,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

