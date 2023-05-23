Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 58,667 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Starbucks worth $531,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 89,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

