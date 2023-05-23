Franklin Resources Inc. Has $347.57 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Veeva Systems worth $347,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

