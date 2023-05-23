Franklin Resources Inc. Has $445.87 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $445,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

NYSE:DOV opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

