Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $474,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

