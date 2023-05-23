Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,346 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of SBA Communications worth $419,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,698,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,541.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $236.46 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $229.48 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.