Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 90,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 90,950 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Oracle worth $508,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $18,641,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,762,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $144,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

