FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:RDVI)

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 396,651 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

