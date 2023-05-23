Future (LON:FUTR) PT Lowered to GBX 668 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,153 ($14.34) to GBX 668 ($8.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Future has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.40 ($18.64).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FUTR traded down GBX 32.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 839 ($10.44). 597,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,088.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,303.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 838.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 836 ($10.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65).

Insider Activity

About Future

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

