Game Creek Capital LP Acquires Shares of 131,000 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Trading Up 2.1 %

RXO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 104,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

