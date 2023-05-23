Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,573. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

