Game Creek Capital LP Buys 915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795,561. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.