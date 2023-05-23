Gator Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 3.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OneMain worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

