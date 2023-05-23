Gator Capital Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.53. 164,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

